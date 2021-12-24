Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.31

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.31 and traded as high as $21.79. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 1,675 shares.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.