Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $187.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.50.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $46,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yueh-Se Ho sold 51,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,069,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,637 shares of company stock worth $2,754,781 over the last ninety days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 195.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 2.45. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.89.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. designs, develops and supplies power semiconductor products. Its products include analog switches, insulated-gate bipolar transistors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, power integrated circuits, and transient voltage suppressors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, United States, and Other Countries.

