Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report $106.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $75.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $364.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Clarus.

Get Clarus alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarus in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

CLAR traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $26.67. 111,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,200. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $14.66 and a fifty-two week high of $32.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $986.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.98 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Clarus by 5.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Clarus by 21.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Clarus by 24.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Clarus by 7.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clarus by 2,905.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus (CLAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.