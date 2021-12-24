Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $0.43. Limestone Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a report on Monday, October 25th.

LMST remained flat at $$18.99 on Friday. 240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,458. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 728.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 12,098 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $378,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in Limestone Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $451,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

