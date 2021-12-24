Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.44 Billion

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce sales of $5.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68 billion. PACCAR posted sales of $5.14 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full year sales of $20.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.76 billion to $21.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $24.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PACCAR from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

PCAR traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.95. 1,267,488 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 50.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $2,684,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 20.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 271,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,264,000 after purchasing an additional 45,681 shares during the last quarter. 62.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

