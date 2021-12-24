Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to post $410.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor reported sales of $345.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $1.51 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $38.40 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 2.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 226,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,814,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

