Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.39. Western Alliance Bancorporation posted earnings of $1.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $8.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.06. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 46.41%. The company had revenue of $548.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

In related news, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $414,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald D. Snyder sold 4,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total value of $477,167.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WAL. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11,777.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 22,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 21,906 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 595,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,245,000 after buying an additional 119,642 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,480,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,347,000 after buying an additional 137,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,845,000 after buying an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,500,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $105.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average is $103.68. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.98 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.91%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

