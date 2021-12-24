Zacks: Analysts Expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will announce sales of $1.20 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.24 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions reported sales of $1.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.77 billion to $6.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.29. 280,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,646. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $137.91 and a twelve month high of $185.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 77,661 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.02, for a total transaction of $12,737,957.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $162,369.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 217,726 shares of company stock valued at $36,743,965. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,283,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,546,949,000 after purchasing an additional 86,967 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $785,564,000 after purchasing an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,811,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $777,221,000 after purchasing an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,116,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,911,000 after purchasing an additional 83,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91,573 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.