Zacks: Analysts Expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for DiaMedica Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.17). DiaMedica Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DiaMedica Therapeutics.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DMAC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DMAC traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,806. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.35. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 34,194 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 104.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 155,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 79,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 36.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 38,322 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 529.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 67,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

