Zacks: Analysts Expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) will post $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. Pfizer reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $7.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

In other news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $58.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

