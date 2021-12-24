Zacks: Analysts Expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.06 Billion

Equities analysts expect Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) to report $5.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ross Stores’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.13 billion. Ross Stores posted sales of $4.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ross Stores will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.88 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $20.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.75 billion to $20.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ross Stores.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Loop Capital cut Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen cut Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 607.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $110.16. 1,187,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,953,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.59 and its 200 day moving average is $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

