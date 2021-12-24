Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $12.07 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.37 billion. Progressive reported sales of $10.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year sales of $46.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.98 billion to $46.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $51.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $50.09 billion to $53.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Progressive stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.25. 2,133,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,779,586. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.48. Progressive has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $208,567.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,460 shares of company stock valued at $6,865,277. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 221.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

