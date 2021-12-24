Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $2.29. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.73 to $7.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.47.

In other news, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 1,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total value of $116,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $895,475 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,790,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,883,480,000 after buying an additional 516,696 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,165,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,109,000 after buying an additional 1,760,190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,419,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,157,000 after buying an additional 667,877 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,595,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,225,000 after acquiring an additional 564,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,071,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

ALLY traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.58. 2,047,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,601,351. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $34.25 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

