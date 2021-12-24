Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) to announce sales of $2.93 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.72 billion and the highest is $3.04 billion. Canadian National Railway posted sales of $2.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full-year sales of $11.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $11.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.85 billion to $12.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

NYSE:CNI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,643,089. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $100.66 and a 52 week high of $136.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.4977 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 167.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after buying an additional 232,464 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after purchasing an additional 47,295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 505.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 159,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

