Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.34. ChampionX posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ChampionX.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). ChampionX had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $818.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHX shares. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 48,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,401.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 22,940.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of ChampionX by 2,124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

CHX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $20.63. 980,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.76 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.80. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $30.48.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

