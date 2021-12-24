Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to Post $0.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Synchronoss Technologies posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 105.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 12.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $49,637,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 179.1% in the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 6,214,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after buying an additional 3,988,158 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,308,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,596,000. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNCR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $2.60. 650,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,447. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.92.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.