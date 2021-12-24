Zacks: Brokerages Expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.99.

FNB stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,286,917. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 69.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 18,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $789,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter valued at about $13,223,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

