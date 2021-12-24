Zacks: Brokerages Expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Analysts expect GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) to post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for GTY Technology’s earnings. GTY Technology posted earnings per share of ($0.19) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that GTY Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GTY Technology.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.73% and a negative net margin of 79.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

In other GTY Technology news, CEO Tj Parass bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.45 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joel Mahoney sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GTYH. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GTY Technology in the second quarter worth about $7,648,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GTY Technology by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 149,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTYH traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.99. 65,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,421. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $344.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. GTY Technology has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $8.28.

About GTY Technology

GTY Technology Holdings, Inc is software as a service (“SaaS“) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company operates through six operating subsidiaries: Bonfire provides strategic sourcing and procurement software to enable confident and compliant spending decisions; CityBase provides government payment solutions to connect constituents with utilities and government agencies; eCivis offers a grants management system to maximize grant revenues and track performance; Open Counter provides government permitting software to guide applicants through complex permitting and licensing procedures; Questica offers budget preparation and management software to deliver on financial and non-financial strategic objectives; Sherpa provides public sector budgeting software and consulting services.

