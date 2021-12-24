Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.
Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.