Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report $1.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Hub Group posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HUBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $80.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $52.35 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average is $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

