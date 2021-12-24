Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.36) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pulmonx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the highest is ($0.34). Pulmonx posted earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulmonx will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.33). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pulmonx.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 98.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.37) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Shares of Pulmonx stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. Pulmonx has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $69.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 9.57.

In other news, CFO Derrick Sung sold 3,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $98,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total value of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,159 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,594 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,706 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 240.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Pulmonx by 762.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 141,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 124,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

