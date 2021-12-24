Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 24th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.