Zacks: Brokerages Expect Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Will Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) will post earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Regal Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.20. Regal Rexnord reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.74 to $8.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $10.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.15 to $10.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regal Rexnord.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of RRX stock opened at $165.18 on Friday. Regal Rexnord has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $174.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Rexnord (RRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.