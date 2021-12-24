Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.19 Million

Brokerages expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to post sales of $11.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the lowest is $2.50 million. Zymeworks posted sales of $15.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $17.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.31 million to $28.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $37.81 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $73.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Knott David M acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Zymeworks by 713.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZYME opened at $16.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $59.03. The stock has a market cap of $771.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 0.89.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

