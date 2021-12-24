Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of FLNT opened at $2.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fluent has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $179.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.74.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Fluent had a negative net margin of 4.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fluent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Fluent news, President Matthew Conlin purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $46,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $89,800. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 103.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 8.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 146.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluent by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 281,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,960 shares during the last quarter. 32.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

