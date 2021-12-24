Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing innovative anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease. The company’s lead product consist CardiolRx(TM). Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. is based in Oakville, ON. “

CRDL has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a speculative buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDL opened at $2.00 on Monday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.54.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $327,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $129,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cardiol Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $598,000.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on developing anti-inflammatory therapies for cardiovascular disease (“”CVD””). Their lead product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutical manufactured cannabidiol formulation being investigated in a Phase II/III study in hospitalized patients testing positive for COVID-19 with a prior history of, or risk factors for CVD.

