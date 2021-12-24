Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) to Buy

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TaskUs Inc. is a provider of outsourced digital services. It serves social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ridesharing, HiTech, FinTech and HealthTech sectors. The company operates principally in the United States, the Philippines, India, Mexico, Taiwan, Greece, Ireland and Colombia. TaskUs Inc. is based in NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded TaskUs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on TaskUs from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TaskUs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:TASK traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 362,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,376. TaskUs has a twelve month low of $26.66 and a twelve month high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.00.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $201.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that TaskUs will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Cat Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in TaskUs by 429.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the third quarter worth about $152,000. 20.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TaskUs

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

