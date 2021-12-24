Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker Sells 10,000 Shares

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $792,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ZNTL opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. Analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

