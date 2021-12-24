ZKSwap Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZKS)

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 24th. ZKSwap has a market cap of $78.91 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZKSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZKSwap has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZKSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00056454 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,072.98 or 0.07926034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,491.58 or 1.00202715 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00054015 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00070796 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00008014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s launch date was November 22nd, 2020. ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 coins. ZKSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZKSwapOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZKSwap is a token Swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap is designed to provide liquidity providers and traders with ultra-high-throughput Swap infrastructure, and transactions do not require any Gas fees. “

Buying and Selling ZKSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZKSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZKSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZKSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZKSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.