Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Price Target Raised to $232.00

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $184.00 to $232.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZTS. Argus upped their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $217.10.

ZTS stock opened at $242.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $244.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.84.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zoetis will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

In related news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 4,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $873,047.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,028,929. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 121.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 46,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

