Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 106,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,876,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.66 and a fifty-two week high of $451.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $234.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.98.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.02.

In other news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $4,136,718.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,265 shares of company stock worth $22,003,672 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

