-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $152.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.06 million.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.63.

In other news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 1,699 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $31,720.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,031 shares of company stock worth $1,660,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 206.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 234,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 157,957 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 81,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.39. 283,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,097. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.73. MediaAlpha has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $70.33.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

