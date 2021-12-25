-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for BrainsWay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). BrainsWay reported earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrainsWay will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BrainsWay.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. BrainsWay had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $8.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BWAY shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 29.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 2.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 211,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,397,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,263,000 after buying an additional 21,241 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,727,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BrainsWay by 42.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 235,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BWAY traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 18,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,684. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.29 and a beta of 1.15. BrainsWay has a 52 week low of $6.16 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.67.

Brainsway Ltd. is a commercial stage medical device company, which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (Deep TMS) technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

