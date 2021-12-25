-$0.12 EPS Expected for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for GAP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.07). GAP posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GAP.

Get GAP alerts:

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. GAP had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 23.80%. GAP’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

GPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on GAP from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 27th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on GAP from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on GAP from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.28. 4,655,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,829. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.67 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.65. GAP has a 1-year low of $15.84 and a 1-year high of $37.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

In other GAP news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total value of $171,610.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $124,360.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in GAP by 270.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of GAP by 444.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 76.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GAP by 29.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAP (GPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.