-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) to post ($0.25) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GDS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). GDS reported earnings of ($0.26) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GDS will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.64). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GDS.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC cut their price objective on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,265 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 243.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,761,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,728 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,021,000 after purchasing an additional 865,823 shares during the period. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of GDS by 147.4% during the second quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $47.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60 and a beta of 1.00. GDS has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $116.76.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

