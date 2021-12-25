$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2021

Brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 4,531,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,337,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 837,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 137,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 188,694 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VICI Properties (VICI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI)

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.