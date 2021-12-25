$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. VICI Properties posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.90. 4,531,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 14.85 and a quick ratio of 14.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. VICI Properties has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other VICI Properties news, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.25 per share, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,630 shares of company stock worth $474,742. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 3,337,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 837,411 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 264,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,861,000 after acquiring an additional 137,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,461,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after acquiring an additional 188,694 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 89,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

