$0.46 EPS Expected for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weyerhaeuser’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. Weyerhaeuser posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will report full year earnings of $3.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Weyerhaeuser.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 115,583 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 65,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 23,511 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,733,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 580,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 261.2% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 53,400 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $38.64. 2,298,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402,335. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.14. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $30.87 and a one year high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

