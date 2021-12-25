$0.65 EPS Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will report $0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Dynavax Technologies posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 564.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dynavax Technologies.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.29). Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 27th. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Dynavax Technologies stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.15. Dynavax Technologies has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $21.39.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $402,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock worth $766,310 over the last three months. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVAX. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

