$0.72 EPS Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will report earnings of $0.72 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.70. American Campus Communities reported earnings of $0.59 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $228.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. American Campus Communities’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on American Campus Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Campus Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.57.

NYSE ACC traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $55.72. 393,639 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,828. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.95. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.62, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,446.15%.

In other American Campus Communities news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,501.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,123,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,507,000 after buying an additional 1,053,718 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 909.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 743,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,725,000 after buying an additional 669,615 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $22,597,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $20,809,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

