-$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TCR2 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.86) and the highest is ($0.66). TCR2 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow TCR2 Therapeutics.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.06).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lowered their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.30.

Shares of TCRR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.77. 1,074,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,281. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.28. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $35.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,213,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after buying an additional 186,370 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $2,058,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 126.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

