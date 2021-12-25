-$0.80 EPS Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRXT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Truist initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Clarus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

