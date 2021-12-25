-$0.80 EPS Expected for Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) will announce ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Clarus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.49). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Clarus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($10.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($18.13) to ($6.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($1.82). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clarus Therapeutics.
Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:CRXT opened at $3.21 on Wednesday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.52.
About Clarus Therapeutics
Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.
Featured Story: Dividend
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clarus Therapeutics (CRXT)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.