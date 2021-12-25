$0.97 EPS Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to announce $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.98. Lakeland Financial also reported earnings per share of $0.97 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.99. 75,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.24. Lakeland Financial has a 52-week low of $52.06 and a 52-week high of $79.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKFN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 479.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 211,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 174,758 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2,628.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 177,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 170,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 321,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after acquiring an additional 136,718 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

