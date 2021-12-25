$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) will announce earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.11. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

FCFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstCash has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter worth $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FirstCash by 46,422.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCFS traded up $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.90. 259,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,210. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.04. FirstCash has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

