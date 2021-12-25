$1.35 Million in Sales Expected for Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Field Trip Health Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTRP) will announce $1.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Field Trip Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.04 million and the highest is $1.84 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Field Trip Health will report full-year sales of $4.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.04 million to $5.68 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $20.19 million, with estimates ranging from $16.40 million to $25.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Field Trip Health.

Field Trip Health (NASDAQ:FTRP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTRP. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Field Trip Health from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Field Trip Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Field Trip Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Field Trip Health during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $822,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Field Trip Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,515,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTRP traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.62. The stock had a trading volume of 91,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,360. Field Trip Health has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $7.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Field Trip Health

Field Trip Health Ltd. is involved in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Field Trip Health Ltd. is based in TORONTO.

