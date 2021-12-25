$1.77 EPS Expected for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect KB Home (NYSE:KBH) to report earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.86. KB Home posted earnings per share of $1.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $5.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.84 to $5.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share.

KBH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KB Home from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.36.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $7,118,290.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 35,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $1,426,138.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 387,254 shares of company stock worth $16,263,608. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 961.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,668 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 195.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 1,135,484 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in KB Home by 277.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 778,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,711,000 after buying an additional 572,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in KB Home by 254.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,328,000 after buying an additional 393,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in KB Home in the 2nd quarter worth about $11,732,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.75. KB Home has a twelve month low of $31.76 and a twelve month high of $52.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 11.45%.

KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

