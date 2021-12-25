$107.80 Million in Sales Expected for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) will announce sales of $107.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Earthstone Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.59 million and the highest is $111.00 million. Earthstone Energy posted sales of $36.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 193.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will report full year sales of $373.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.13 million to $386.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $673.01 million, with estimates ranging from $587.01 million to $759.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Earthstone Energy.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $110.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.07 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESTE. Truist boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

ESTE traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.34. 398,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.01. The company has a market cap of $906.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 2.61. Earthstone Energy has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $13.15.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 58.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 218.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.53% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

