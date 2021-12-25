$149.31 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will report $149.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $163.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $135.52 million. Independent Bank posted sales of $118.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $505.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $491.62 million to $519.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $673.86 million, with estimates ranging from $672.32 million to $675.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 31.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. The company had a trading volume of 157,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,554. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $78.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $99.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Independent Bank by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,786,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,886,000 after buying an additional 403,153 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.