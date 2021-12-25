$156.27 Million in Sales Expected for ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) This Quarter

Analysts expect ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) to announce $156.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $157.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.20 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $628.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $627.30 million to $629.45 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $669.22 million, with estimates ranging from $658.50 million to $679.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.46 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATIP. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.53.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,186,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05.

In other ATI Physical Therapy news, Chairman John L. Larsen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,105,025,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,267,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,312,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.