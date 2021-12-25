$166.59 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) will report $166.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $168.61 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $154.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $650.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $649.20 million to $652.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $699.98 million, with estimates ranging from $691.80 million to $709.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 266.08% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.21.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total transaction of $130,577.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $110,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,600 shares of company stock worth $821,210 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 10,092 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 12.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 153.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in CoreSite Realty by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.78. 1,738,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $173.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 246.60%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

