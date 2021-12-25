$17.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) will announce sales of $17.22 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ earnings. Raytheon Technologies posted sales of $16.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies will report full-year sales of $64.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $64.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $70.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $68.81 billion to $71.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Raytheon Technologies.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.91.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.90. 2,649,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,874,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a market cap of $127.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.39.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

See Also: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.