180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 157 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,210 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,238,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 797,075 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $109,167,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 177,465 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,440,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,466,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $176.28 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

