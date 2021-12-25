$190.15 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) will announce sales of $190.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.00 million to $190.30 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $122.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $646.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $646.80 million to $647.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $765.00 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $805.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

ACLS traded up $1.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.08. 275,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,947. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.43.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $62,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,043 shares of company stock worth $964,956 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 111.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 18.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 96,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 88.1% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,812,000 after buying an additional 84,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 22.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

